TNI Morning News Headlines – March 29, 2025

By Sagarika Satapathy
India has launched 'Operation Brahma' to assist Myanmar after a massive earthquake. India to send 15 tonnes of humanitarian aid to earthquake-hit Myanmar.
➡️Government of India approves Voluntary Retirement from IAS Sujata Rout Kartikeyan, wife of VK Pandian.
 
➡️Delhi CM Rekha Gupta came to Puri for the first time after assuming responsibility of Chief Minister of Delhi, today.
 
➡️16 Naxals were killed in an encounter with security forces at the Sukma-Dantewada Border area today.
 
➡️Jammu and Kashmir: Following recent terrorist attack in Kathua, a high alert has been issued in Doda district.

➡️More trouble for comedian Kunal Kamra, three cases filed against him in Mumbai.
 
➡️Saif Ali Khan stabbing: Accused Shariful Islam Shahzad has filed a bail petition in the Mumbai Sessions Court.
 
➡️Another earthquake hits Myanmar amid rescue efforts.
 
➡️1002 people killed, 2376 others injured in Myanmar earthquake, rescue operations continue.
