TNI Morning News Headlines – March 27, 2025

➡️Orissa High Court approves Hanuman Jayanti processions in Sambalpur.
➡️80 platoon police are deployed to ensure full-proof security during ‘Vidhan Sabha’ gherao by Congress to press its demand for formation of House Committee.
➡️Odisha Government will provide nutrient-rich laddoos to school students under PM POSHAN scheme from April 1.
➡️Three employees of Electricity Department were killed in a road mishap in Sonepur district today.
➡️Rs 457.49 crore fine collected over unauthorised use of electricity in Odisha in 5 years: Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo in State Assembly.
➡️India successfully flight-tests indigenously-developed vertically-launched Surface-to-Air Missile from ITR Chandipur off the coast of Odisha.
➡️Jammu & Kashmir: Kathua area has been cordoned off by Security Forces.
➡️As per IMD, maximum temperature in Delhi rose to 40.5°C yesterday.
➡️Delhi High Court refuses to stay trial court proceedings over 2019 Jamia violence.
➡️Delhi Government schools to introduce courses on moral values, AI.
➡️Heroin worth over Rs 1 crore seized in Mizoram, 3 Assam men arrested.
➡️Sensex climbs 202.83 points to 77,491.33 in early trade; Nifty up 48.65 points to 23,535.50.
➡️Rupee falls 20 paise to 85.90 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️India’s tea exports touched a 10-year high at 255 million kg in 2024.
➡️Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Odisha are top performing states financially: CareEdge Ratings.
➡️India, China trying to rebuild ties: EAM Jaishankar.
➡️Israel strikes over 430 targets in Gaza, hits sites in Syria, Lebanon.
➡️Donald Trump’s auto tariff has limited impact on India: Reports.
