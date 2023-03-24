TNI Morning News Headlines – March 24, 2023

➡️ Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik felicitated Odisha’s track and field athlete Bapi Hansda with a cash award of Rs 25 Lakh for winning Gold in the 400m hurdles at 18th National Youth Athletics Championship.

➡️ Indian Navy’s first batch of Agniveers undergoing training at INS Chilika ready to serve the Indian Naval force. The passing out parade of the cadets will be held on March 28.

➡️ NGT suspends environmental clearance of JSW for two interconnected projects – an integrated steel plant and a jetty project near Paradip Port worth Rs 65,000 crore.

➡️ An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.0 on the Richter Scale hit Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh: National Centre for Seismology.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to move The Finance Bill, 2023 in Lok Sabha today.

➡️ Supreme Court agrees to consider plea of opposition parties on ‘misuse’ of central probe agencies on April 5.

➡️ Bollywood director Pradeep Sarkar, who made ‘Parineeta’, ‘Mardaani’, dies at 67.

➡️ North Korea tests new underwater nuke weapon capable of ‘radioactive tsunami’.