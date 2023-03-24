Twitter to remove Legacy Blue Ticks from April 1

TNI Bureau: Microblogging site Twitter today announced that it will remove the blue ticks for legacy verified accounts starting April 1.

Taking to its Twitter handle, the company said, “On April 1st, we will begin winding down our legacy verified program and removing legacy verified checkmarks. To keep your blue checkmark on Twitter, individuals can sign up for Twitter Blue…”

On April 1st, we will begin winding down our legacy verified program and removing legacy verified checkmarks. To keep your blue checkmark on Twitter, individuals can sign up for Twitter Blue here: https://t.co/gzpCcwOpLp Organizations can sign up for https://t.co/RlN5BbuGA3… — Twitter Verified (@verified) March 23, 2023

The Twitter Blue program will let users have the coveted blue tick mark which was earlier reserved for notable personalities. However, the iOS and Android devices users will have to pay Rs 900 per month, while it is Rs 650 for the web.

It is to be noted here that Twitter is also offering an annual plan with up to 12 per cent discount. Similarly, Twitter Blue is priced at $11 for iOS and Android and $8 for the web in the US.