TNI Morning News Headlines – March 14, 2025

➡️People in Odisha celebrates Dola Purnima today, a colourful festival of cultural and spiritual significance.
➡️Orissa High Court quashed a criminal case against a teacher for corporal punishment, directed teacher to pay Rs 1 lakh ex-gratia to the deceased student’s family.
➡️A man in Nayagarh arrested for killing his two minor sons for rejecting his second marriage.
➡️Odisha Assembly Standing Committee recommends creation of a Censor board for Jatra shows to check obscenity.
➡️Rose Valley chit fund scam: Odisha court orders disbursement of Rs 450 crore to investors.
➡️Class 10 girl student wins Rs 4 lakh in ‘online game’, ends life after gaming platform failed to release money.
➡️Huge amount of country-made liquor seized in Bhubaneswar’s Salia Sahi, 9 arrested.
➡️President Droupadi Murmu and PM Modi extended their warm wishes to the citizens on the occasion of Holi as people in North India are celebrating Holi today.
➡️Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh: Paramilitary forces conduct a flag march as Holi celebrations and Jumma Namaz are to be held today.
➡️Rescue operation underway for seven workers still who are trapped inside the SLBC Tunnel.
➡️India rejects Pakistan’s allegation of hand in Balochistan train hijack.
➡️Delhi Capitals name Axar Patel as captain ahead of IPL 2025.
➡️Women’s Premier League: Mumbai Indians beat Gujarat Giants by 47 runs in Eliminator; to face Delhi Capitals in final in Mumbai.
➡️Astronaut Sunita Williams likely to leave Space Station on March 19.
➡️Donald Trump administration asks Supreme Court to partly allow birthright citizenship restrictions.
