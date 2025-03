Antyodaya Gruha Jojana to be launched in Odisha on March 30

TNI Bureau: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi will launch the ‘Antyodaya Gruha Yojana’ on March 30 in Kalahandi, aiming to provide housing for the needy. The scheme, with an initial target of 50,000 beneficiaries, includes differently-abled individuals, widows, and disaster-affected families.

With a Rs 2,603 crore budget allocation, applications will be processed online through panchayat offices, with assistance available via helpline 06746817777.