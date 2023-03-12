Don’t book our Boy (Kohli): Delhi Police to Gujarat Cops

The scorching sun continues to beat down relentlessly, leaving people feeling drained of energy, However, this Sunday has proven to be an exhilarating one for cricket enthusiasts, particularly fans of Virat Kohli, as it has reignited their passion for the sport.

India’s cricket captain, Virat Kohli, was in exceptional form, scoring an impressive 186 runs during his innings against Australia. Unfortunately, he fell just short of reaching his 8th double century, as he was caught by Marnus Labuschagne off the delivery of Todd Murphy. Kohli scored a Test hundred after 41 innings and 40 months – 28th Test Hundred and 75th International Hundred.

The Indian team faced further setbacks when Shreyas Iyer suffered an injury, making Kohli the last player to be dismissed. Despite these setbacks, India managed to finish their innings with a score of 571/9, giving them a lead of 91 runs against the Australian team, who are often referred to as the Baggy Greens.

“AUS-SOME, game”- Delhi Police

In the meantime, the Delhi Police added a touch of humor to cricket lovers’ Sunday with an amusing tweet. The tweet appealed to the Gujarat Police not to charge Virat Kohli with voluntarily causing hurt to the Australian guests, as the match was held in Gujarat. The Delhi Police also praised Kohli for his excellent performance, describing the game as “AUS-SOME”. The tweet has received an overwhelmingly positive response across the Twittersphere.