100-Word Edit: Corona 2nd Wave on a Decline in Odisha

By Sagar Satapathy
BMC started mandatory COVID-19 testing for vendorshawkers from today
In the last one week, the daily Covid positive cases in Odisha have declined drastically with just 3000-5000 cases reported for the last 4 days. That gives an impression that the Second Wave of Coronavirus in on a wane in the State.

If we look at the testing, Odisha has been consistently testing more than 65,000 samples everyday. The Test Positivity Rate (TPR) has been decreasing fast from 8.55% on June 8 to 5.99% on June 15.

The cycle threshold (Ct) value of Covid-19 positives has increased to 29-30 in the last fortnight as against 14-15, which is a very positive sign.

