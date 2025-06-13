TNI Morning News Headlines – June 13, 2025

📌CBI traps EPFO officer while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 from a company representative in Berhampur in exchange for providing a digital signature.
📌Internet suspension extended in Bhadrak following youth’s death in communal tension.
📌Odisha Vigilance nabs revenue inspector while ‘accepting’ Rs 40,000 bribe in Sambalpur.
📌Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits the crash site in Ahmedabad today, meets the lone survivor of Air India Plane Crash that claimed lives of 241 people, including 12 crew members, onboard.
📌Air India has set up Friends & Relatives Assistance Centres at Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Delhi and Gatwick airports.
📌Air India flight AIC129, which took off early morning today from Mumbai for London, is returning to Mumbai, according to Flightradar24.
📌Monsoon likely to cover most parts of northwest India by June 25: IMD.
📌Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, Chinese counterpart Sun Weidong met in Delhi.
📌Several Air India flights diverted or returning back as Iran-Israel conflict escalates.
📌The Embassy of India in Iran shares an advisory for Indian nationals living in Iran.
📌Industrialist, Actress Karisma Kapoor’s Ex Husband and Actress Priya Sachdev’s Husband, Sunjay Kapur passes away at 53, while playing Polo.
📌Rupee plummets 61 paise to 86.13 against US dollar in early trade.
📌Bangladesh issues statement on vandalisation of ancestral home of Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore; calls it a result of altercation between two visitors and caretaker of the property. Case filed; 2 persons arrested.
📌Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Bagheri, killed in Israeli airstrikes.
📌General Hossein Salami, Head of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards, killed in Israeli airstrike. Several other commanders killed.
