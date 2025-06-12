TNI Morning News Headlines – June 12, 202

➡️Anasara rituals of Trinities begin at Srimandir; devotees throng Alarnath temple in Brahmagiri, around 25 km away from Puri.
➡️BSF jawan Suryakant Dash from Kendrapara died under mysterious circumstances in Kolkata.
➡️Internet services suspended in Bhadrak following youth’s death in communal tension.
➡️BJD MP Dr. Sasmit Patra nominated to the Court of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).
➡️Odisha Government has unveiled a new infrastructure vision – constructing ‘Namo Expressway’ to link Odisha’s western and southern regions.
➡️BSF jawans deployed for Amarnath Yatra Security, were provided with a Train in worst condition. A new train was arranged. 4 officials responsible for the arrangements, were suspended.
➡️Meghalaya honeymoon murder case: Meghalaya court sends Sonam Raghuvanshi and four aides to 8-day police custody.
➡️Rape of 3 minor girls in Goa: Guest house owner and manager arrested.
➡️India-France to hold 8th edition of ‘Exercise Shakti’ from June 18.
➡️First person of Indian origin elected head of American Medical Association.
➡️White House says Trump ‘acknowledges’ Elon Musk’s apology.
