TNI Commentary: Bhadrak Remains Tense

Tension grips Bhadrak district following the death of a Cow Vigilante Youth Santosh Parida, who succumbed to his injuries caused by cattle mafia on May 30. Several others were injured too.

Internet services have been suspended for 24 hours in Bhadrak Municipality, Bhadrak Block, Dhamnagar NAC, Dhamnagar Block, and Tihidi Block, until 6 AM on June 13, 2025.

At least 12 people have been arrested in connection with the May 30 violence which claimed the life of Santosh, a resident of Kasati village in Tihidi area of Bhadrak District. Efforts are being made to prevent the situation from going from bad to worse. Social Media being monitored regularly.

Meanwhile, CM Mohan Majhi has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh for the kin of the deceased and a job for one member of the family. He also promised strong action against the guilty and justice to the victim.