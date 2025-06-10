TNI Evening News Headlines – June 10, 2025

➡️Dharamgarh Sub-Collector Dhiman Chakma suspended following arrest by Vigilance.
➡️Results of Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2025 officially announced.
➡️BJD launches ‘Jan Jagaran Abhiyan’ to criticize BJP-led Odisha Government’s first year.
➡️Public protest erupted at Infocity Police Station in Bhubaneswar, villagers forcibly entered police station, demanding justice and recovery of their funds lost in a ‘Mini Fund’ scheme.
➡️PM Narendra Modi hosts all-party global outreach delegation members at his residence who went to various countries.
➡️Chhattisgarh: IG Bastar P Sundarraj paid tributes to ASP Akash Rao Giripunje, who lost his life in an IED blast in Sukma, earlier today.
➡️Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a high-level meeting to review the flood management preparations.
➡️EAM Jaishankar welcomes EU’s strong condemnation of Pahalgam terror attack.
➡️Indian Student handcuffed and pinned to the floor by Officials at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey; Deported. MEA reaches out to US authorities after outrage in India.
➡️OpenAI’s ChatGPT faces global outage; India, US most affected.
➡️China expresses gratitude to India for rescuing its crew members onboard Singapore-flagged vessel.
➡️Grammy-winning singer Enrique Iglesias to perform in Mumbai later this year.
Comments are closed.