TNI Morning News Headlines – June 10, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 6097 COVID-19 cases on Thursday which took the tally of patients in the State to 837226, including 69333 active cases and 764673 recovered ones.

➡️ Khordha reports single day spike of 1017 new Covid19 cases in the last 24 hours followed by Cuttack (647) and Balasore (392).

➡️ Odisha reports 44 new COVID-19 deaths today including 5 from Khordha, 4 each from Angul, Bargarh, Cuttack and Jharsuguda. With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 3,167.

➡️ Odisha School Education Programme Authority decides to livestream online classes for school students of different classes on YouTube from June 21.

➡️ Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik virtually laid foundation stone of seven liquid medical oxygen plants, four PSA systems and health facilities in 7 districts yesterday.

➡️ Odisha districts put on alert as IMD predicts extremely heavy rain between June 10 and June 14.

➡️ Monsoonal flow getting strengthen over Bay of Bengal & likely to advance into entire Odisha in next 48 Hrs.

India News

➡️ India follows the second place with 94,052 new COVID19 cases and 1,51,367 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Highest Single-Day COVID-19 Death toll in India with 6148 deaths in last 24 hrs, as per Health Ministry.

➡️ Total case tally stands at 2,90,89,069 including 12,31,415 active cases, 2,75,04,126 cured cases & 3,53,528 deaths.

➡️ Recovery Rate in India increases to 94.77%. Daily positivity rate stands at 5.43%.

➡️ Total of 23,90,58,360 vaccine doses given till 7pm yesterday.

➡️ 37,21,98,253 samples tested for COVID-19, up to 9th June 2021. Of these, 20,04,690 samples were tested yesterday: IMCR.

➡️ Over 24 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in country so far: Union Health Ministry.

➡️ Centre discourages use of Remdesivir in treatment of Covid-19 in children in latest guidelines.

➡️ Doctor among five arrested for stealing Remdesivir injections from hospitals in Uttar Pradesh.

➡️ 11 including 8 children killed, 7 injured in Mumbai house collapse.

➡️ New corruption cases have been opened against Myanmar’s deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other former officials from her government.

➡️ Indian Boxing legend & 1998 Asian Games Gold medalist Padma Shri Dingko Singh dies after recovering from COVID-19.

➡️ Sensex jumps 160.07 pts to 52,101.71 in opening session; Nifty rises 58.75 pts to 15,694.10.

World News

➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 174.3 Million mark, death toll surged to more than 3.75 Million.

➡️ US President Joe Biden revokes and replaces three Executive Orders that aims to prohibit transactions with TikTok, WeChat and 8 other communications and financial technology software applications.

➡️ Joe Biden, Vladimir Putin to hold June 16 Talks at this 18th-Century Swiss Villa.

➡️ Delta Variant believed to have 60% Transmission advantage: UK Epidemiologist.

➡️ US to buy 500 Million Pfizer Vaccine Doses, donate Jabs Globally: Report.

➡️ US State offers free Marijuana to encourage Covid Vaccination.