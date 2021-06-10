TNI Morning News Headlines – June 10, 2021

Odisha News
➡️ Odisha reports 6097 COVID-19 cases on Thursday which took the tally of patients in the State to 837226, including 69333 active cases and 764673 recovered ones.
➡️ Khordha reports single day spike of 1017 new Covid19 cases in the last 24 hours followed by Cuttack (647) and Balasore (392).
➡️ Odisha reports 44 new COVID-19 deaths today including 5 from Khordha, 4 each from Angul, Bargarh, Cuttack and Jharsuguda. With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 3,167.
➡️ Odisha School Education Programme Authority decides to livestream online classes for school students of different classes on YouTube from June 21.
➡️ Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik virtually laid foundation stone of seven liquid medical oxygen plants, four PSA systems and health facilities in 7 districts yesterday.
➡️ Odisha districts put on alert as IMD predicts extremely heavy rain between June 10 and June 14.
➡️ Monsoonal flow getting strengthen over Bay of Bengal & likely to advance into entire Odisha in next 48 Hrs.
India News
➡️ India follows the second place with 94,052 new COVID19 cases and 1,51,367 recoveries in the last 24 hours.
➡️ Highest Single-Day COVID-19 Death toll in India with 6148 deaths in last 24 hrs, as per Health Ministry.
➡️ Total case tally stands at 2,90,89,069 including 12,31,415 active cases, 2,75,04,126 cured cases & 3,53,528 deaths.
➡️ Recovery Rate in India increases to 94.77%. Daily positivity rate stands at 5.43%.
➡️ Total of 23,90,58,360 vaccine doses given till 7pm yesterday.
➡️ 37,21,98,253 samples tested for COVID-19, up to 9th June 2021. Of these, 20,04,690 samples were tested yesterday: IMCR.
➡️ Over 24 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in country so far: Union Health Ministry.
➡️ Centre discourages use of Remdesivir in treatment of Covid-19 in children in latest guidelines.
➡️ Doctor among five arrested for stealing Remdesivir injections from hospitals in Uttar Pradesh.
➡️ 11 including 8 children killed, 7 injured in Mumbai house collapse.
➡️ New corruption cases have been opened against Myanmar’s deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other former officials from her government.
➡️ Indian Boxing legend & 1998 Asian Games Gold medalist Padma Shri Dingko Singh dies after recovering from COVID-19.
➡️ Sensex jumps 160.07 pts to 52,101.71 in opening session; Nifty rises 58.75 pts to 15,694.10.
World News
➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 174.3 Million mark, death toll surged to more than 3.75 Million.
➡️ US President Joe Biden revokes and replaces three Executive Orders that aims to prohibit transactions with TikTok, WeChat and 8 other communications and financial technology software applications.
➡️ Joe Biden, Vladimir Putin to hold June 16 Talks at this 18th-Century Swiss Villa.
➡️ Delta Variant believed to have 60% Transmission advantage: UK Epidemiologist.
➡️ US to buy 500 Million Pfizer Vaccine Doses, donate Jabs Globally: Report.
➡️ US State offers free Marijuana to encourage Covid Vaccination.
Comments are closed.