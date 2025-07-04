TNI Morning News Headlines – July 4, 2025

By Sagarika Satapathy
Puri Gundicha Temple out of bounds for devotees after 6 pm today due to Bahuda Jatra preparations, scheduled for July 5.
📌BJP leader Jagannath Pradhan arrested in BMC official assault case after he surrendered at the DCP office, sent to 14-day judicial custody after SDJM court rejected his bail petition.
 
📌OAS Officers’ Association withdrew its cease-work agitation soon after arrest of BJP leader Jagannath Pradhan.
 
📌Heavy rain lashes Similipal in Mayurbhanj; Kal dam gate opened amid rising water levels.
 
📌Police complaint filed against Nilgiri MLA over objectionable remarks against BJD leader Lekhasri Samantsinghar.
 
📌Class 6 student dies after being beaten by teacher in Keonjhar.
 
📌268th Session of Rajya Sabha to commence on July 21.

📌Amarnath Yatra: 6,400 pilgrims leave Jammu base camp for Kashmir.
 
📌Sensex gains 67.34 points to 83,306.81 in opening trade; Nifty up 23.55 points to 25,428.85.
 
📌Maharashtra Government orders Mumbai’s civic body to immediately shut down ‘kabootar khanas’, pigeon feeding points in Mumbai citing public health concerns.
 
📌National Media Buzz: BJP may get its first Woman President. Vanathi Srinivasan leading the race.
 
📌PM Modi receives Guard of Honour in Trinidad and Tobago, welcomed by Caribbean Nation’s PM, 38 Ministers and 4 MPs.
 
📌PM Modi presents holy water of Maha Kumbh and a replica of Ram Mandir to the Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, Kamla Persad-Bissessar.
 
📌US House passes Trump’s ambitious ‘Big Beautiful Bill,’ massive legislative win for President.
