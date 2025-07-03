CM Mohan Majhi inaugurates Shabari Sanskrutika Bhavan, announces Rs 2 Cr Grant 

TNI Bureau: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi inaugurated the “Shabari Sanskrutika Bhavan” at IRC Village in Bhubaneswar and announced a grant of Rs 2 crore for its upgradation.

This apart, the Chief Minister declared that all necessary infrastructure and facilities will be provided for the development of the Shabari Bhavan, which is organised by the Shabari Sanskrutika Parishad for the districts of Koraput, Rayagada, Nabarangpur, and Malkangiri.

In his address, the CM said, “Shabari Bhavan is not merely a shelter but a platform for the emergence of tribal youth and leadership. It will serve as a centre for short-term accommodation, education, employment, and cultural activities for tribal brothers and sisters.”

The Shabari Bhavan will stand as a symbol of pride for Odisha’s people and an inspiration for the new generation as it will host conferences, training camps, art exhibitions, and research programs, fostering cultural vibrancy, the CM said.

Majhi also informed that the State government is establishing a Tribal Culture and Heritage Bhavan and a Tribal Language Institute in Bhubaneswar.