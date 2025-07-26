TNI Morning News Headlines – July 26, 2025

📌Depression over the Bay of Bengal has caused heavy rainfall in Odisha.
📌Leaves of all Government staff cancelled in Cuttack district in view of heavy rainfall forecast and possible waterlogging.
📌Professor Jagneshwar Dandapat has been reappointed as the in-charge Vice Chancellor of Utkal University.
📌BJP State President Manmohan Samal denied any cabinet expansion talks in Delhi.
📌Kargil Vijay Diwas: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrives at the National War Memorial to pays tributes to those who laid down their lives in the line of duty during the Kargil War in 1999.
📌Indian Army soldiers light candles at a war memorial during the ”Vijay Diwas” or Victory Day celebration in Drass, Srinagar.
📌Amarnath Yatra: Over 2,300 pilgrims leave from Jammu base camp.
📌Nitish Kumar Government hikes monthly pension of retired journalists by Rs 9,000 ahead of Bihar polls. All eligible retired journalists, registered with Bihar Government will receive Rs 15,000 per month.
📌Rajasthan: Last rites of children killed in school building collapse incident being performed at Piplodi village in Jhalawar district.
📌Police received call for bomb threat at Mumbai international airport, nothing suspicious found.
📌Youth killed in cross-firing in Jammu.
📌Indian Embassy in Cambodia issues an advisory for Indian Nationals living in the country.
📌Cambodia-Thailand border clashes: UNSC convenes urgent meeting following two days of cross-border fighting.
📌England reach 544 for 7 at stumps on day three of the fourth Test in Manchester, lead India by 186 runs in their first innings.
