Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Hikes Journalists’ monthly Pension to Rs 15,000

TNI Bureau: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday hiked the monthly pension of the retired journalists from Rs 6,000 to Rs 15,000.

Nitish also informed that the dependent husband/wife of the journalist who died would be given a pension of Rs 10,000 instead of Rs 3,000 per month for life.

“I am happy to inform that under the Bihar Patrakar Samman Pension Yojana, the department has been directed to provide pension amount of Rs. 15,000 instead of Rs. 6,000 per month to all eligible journalists,” the Bihar CM said in an X post.

“Also, in case of death of journalists receiving pension under Bihar Patrakar Samman Pension Yojana, their dependent husband/wife has been directed to be given pension amount of Rs 10,000 instead of Rs 3,000 per month for life,” he added

Nitish further said that Journalists have an important role in democracy. They are the fourth pillar of democracy and have an important role in social development. We have been taking care of the facilities of journalists from the beginning so that they can do their journalism impartially and can live their life in a respectable manner after retirement.