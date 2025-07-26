Unique Campaign launched to expose Poor Healthcare Infra at SCB

TNI Bureau: Odisha Congress has launched a unique campaign to expose the poor healthcare infrastructure at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

The grand old party launched the unique campaign after reports of Odisha Chief Minister failing to get MRI test done at the premium hospital of the state surfaced. The reports claimed that the test could not be done as the MRI machine has some technical problem.

Following this, the Congres party thanked the chief minister’s wife for choosing the government hospital in Cuttack instead of visiting any private hospital. They also made tocken contribution (coins) and requested the SCB authority for immediate repair of MRI machine.

In a letter to the Superintendent of the Congress leader Manas Choudhary said, “At the outset, I extend my sincere gratitude to the Hon’ble Chief Minister’s wife for choosing to undergo medical tests at SCB Medical College & Hospital, despite the presence of several prominent private hospitals in Bhubaneswar. Her decision to opt for Odisha’s premier government medical institution, knowingly or unknowingly, reflects trust in public healthcare and has brought to light a critical issue.”

“It is disheartening to learn that when she was referred for an MRI by a responsible doctor-whom we also thank the MRI machine at SCB was found to be non-functional. This is a matter of grave concern, especially for the thousands of ordinary citizens who rely solely on government hospitals for timely and affordable medical care,” he added.

Choudhary further said had this issue been faced by a common citizen, it may have never made it to the media. But since it came to light through the visit of the Hon’ble Chief Minister’s wife, we believe it has highlighted a systemic issue that needs urgent redressal.

“In this spirit, and as a symbolic gesture, the Congress party and members of the Voice Against Hate campaign from the Cuttack district have collected and are donating a sum of ₹5,000 toward the repair of the MRI machine. This amount, modest as it may be, is a collective contribution from our party leaders and workers, and reflects our commitment to supporting public healthcare and standing with the people of Odisha. We urge you to expedite the repair of the MRI machine and ensure that such essential diagnostic services are promptly restored for the benefit of the general public,” he requested.