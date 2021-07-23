TNI Morning News Headlines – July 23, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 1917 COVID-19 cases on Friday including 1109 quarantine and 808 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reports 518 fresh Covid cases followed by Cuttack (256), Puri (118).

➡️ Odisha reports single-day spike of 69 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours including Khordha (26), Balasore (10), Sambalpur (7), Kendrapara (6), Bargarh (5), Sundargarh (4). With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 5377.

➡️ As many as 78134 samples were tested yesterday in Odisha.

➡️ Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik to review Covid situation and livelihood support during the pandemic, today.

➡️ Odisha CMextends best wishes to athletes of Indian contingent for of Tokyo Olympics 2020.

➡️ Low Pressure over Bay of Bengal Persists, Odisha Continues To Receive Rainfall

➡️ Odisha BJP MPs Seek Central Inquiry Into PMGKAY Irregularities Allegations.

India News

➡️ India reports 35,342 new COVID 19 cases, 38,740 recoveries and 483 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Total case tally stands at 3,12,93,062 including 4,05,513 active cases, 3,04,68,079 cured cases & 4,19,470 deaths.

➡️ A total of 45,09,11,712 samples have been tested up to July 21. Of which, 17,18,437 samples were tested yesterday:: ICMR.

➡️ 42,34,17,030 crore vaccine doses administered so far in India.

➡️ A drone was shot down in Kanachak area and explosive material was recovered: Jammu and Kashmir Police.

➡️ Congress MPs staged a protest in front of Gandhi Statue in the premises of Parliament, over Farm Laws.

➡️ Navjot Singh Sidhu to take charge as Punjab Cong chief on Friday, to invite CM Amarinder Singh for event.

➡️ TMC MP Shantanu Sen suspended from Rajya Sabha for remaining part of monsoon session after motion passed in the House.

➡️ Supreme Court dismisses all the applications filed by Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea seeking a direction for correction of errors in AGR (Adjusted Gross Revenue) calculation.

➡️ Tokyo Olympics: 19 athletes and six officials to be part of Indian contingent for opening ceremony.

World News

➡️ Chinese President Xi Jinping makes surprise visit to Tibet.

➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 192.5 Million, death toll surge to more than 4.12 Million.

➡️ Tokyo Olympics: Deepika Kumari finishes 9th in Ranking Round, to take on Bhutanese Archer Next. She needs to defeat two Koreans to win gold medal.

➡️ US launched recent Air Strikes in Afghanistan to repel Taliban offensive: Pentagon.

➡️ Israel launches commission to probe Pegasus spyware: Legislator.