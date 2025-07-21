Chhatra Congress President Udit Pradhan Arrested on Rape Charges; Suspended from NSUI

TNI Bureau: Mancheswar police last night arrested Student Congress President Udit Pradhan on charges of raping a female student in a hotel by giving her a cold drink or something intended to make her unconscious.

Udit who, has been charged under sections 64(1) of the BNS for rape, 123 (giving intoxicating or poisonous drink to commit an offence), 296 (using obscene language in a public place), 74 (forcibly displaying obscene behaviour), and 351(2) (forcibly intimidating or coercing her to do a bad deed), is expected to be produced in court today.

As alleged by the victim, on the afternoon of March 18 this year, she along with a friend and a classmate, went to Master Canteen Chack for a walk. There, a classmate introduced them to Udit Pradhan. After that, they went to a hotel in Nayapali in Udit’s car and drunk alcohol at the hotel.

But as the victim refused to drink alcohol, Udit asked her to drink some soft drinks. He cleverly mixed some intoxicant in it and gave it to her to drink. After some time, she got dizziness and asked them to drop her in the house immediately. But Udit and the others did not let her go. After that, she fell unconscious.

When she regained consciousness, she allegedly saw that Udit had done something bad to her. Later, she assumed that Udit had sexually assaulted her. When she asked about it, Udit allegedly threatened her.

She alleged that Udit had threatened her of dire consequences and she was scared because he was a student leader, due to which she was forced to remain silent and did not report at the time.

However, Mancheswar police arrested Udit last night after the girl lodged a complaint against him yesterday.

Meanwhile he has been suspended from the party with immediate effect. “In view of recent developments, the NSUI Odisha State President has been suspended with immediate effect, pending inquiry,” read a press release issued by the party.

“NSUI maintains a zero-tolerance policy towards gender-based injustice and is unwavering in its commitment to accountability and justice,” it added.