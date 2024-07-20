Odisha mourns demise of Padma Shri Kamala Pujari

TNI Bureau: Acclaimed paddy preserver Padma Shri awardee Kamala Pujari breathed her last while undergoing treatment at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack. She was 74.

She initially admitted to the district headquarters hospital at Jeypore before being shifted to SCB for further treatment.

Kamala Pujari from Patraput Village in Koraput district is known for promoting organic farming and preserving over 100 varieties of indigenous seeds of crops using biological methods.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

In 2002, Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT) in Bhubaneswar was named after Kamala. She had won the Equator of Initiative Award in 2002 at Johannesburg. Odisha Government had honored her as the best woman farmer in 2004.

Pujari received the prestigious Padma Shri award in 2019 from President Ram Nath Kovind for her significant contributions in the field of agriculture.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and BJP vice president Baijayant Jay Panda expressed grief over her sad demise.

Expressing grief over her demise, Chief Minister Mohan Majhi spoke to Pujari’ son Tankathar Pujari and conveyed his heartfelt condolenes. As per Majhi’s direction, the last rites of Pujari will be performed with full state honours.