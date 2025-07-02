TNI Morning News Headlines – July 02, 2025

📌Ratha Jatra 2025: ‘Dakhina Moda’ ritual of Trinity’s chariots will be held near Gundicha Temple, marking start of Bahuda Jatra arrangements.
📌4 from Odisha killed in Telangana blast, 3 undergoing treatments.
📌3 killed in landslide during ore theft at manganese mine in Keonjhar.
📌Assault of BMC’s Additional Commissioner Ratnakar Sahoo: Works hit across departments in Odisha as OAS, ORS officers go on mass leave.
📌Woman gang-raped while grazing goats near Bhalukhai forest in Jajpur district in Jajpur forest, 2 arrested.
📌Low-pressure over Bay of Bengal: IMD issues orange alert for several districts, warns of heavy rain for next three days.
📌Flood situation remains grim in Balasore, over 5000 hectare of farmland affected.
📌Relocated tigress Zeenat expected to give birth in Similipal this September.
📌PM Modi embarked on a 5-nation visit to Ghana, Trinidad & Tobago (T&T), Argentina, Brazil and Namibia. Ghana.
📌December 2023 Parliament security breach: Delhi High Court grants bail to accused Neelam Azad, Mahesh Kumawat.
📌Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh: Water level rises rapidly in the Saryu river.
📌Severe flood situation in Beas river following heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi.
📌Washington, DC: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, US Energy Secretary Wright discuss opportunities for deeper energy partnership.
📌Quad ministers call for punishing perpetrators of Pahalgam attack.
📌Dalai Lama declines to name successor, empowers Tibetan trust to choose new leader.
