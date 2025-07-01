Kandhamal Collector Amrit Ruturaj condemns assault on BMC Official

TNI Bureau: Kandhamal Collector Amrit Ruturaj has strongly condemned the assault on BMC official Ratnakar Sahoo by a group of 5-6 people at the head office of Bhubaneswar Municipality Corporation (BMC) yesterday.

In a Facebook post the Kandhamal Collector said, “The dastardly attack on a senior Govt official(Mr Ratnakar Sahoo, Addl Commissioner BMC,previously working as CDO Kandhamal Ratnakar Sahoo) in BMC is shocking, horrific and beyond comprehension. Every public servant deserves a dignified and safe working environment to render service to the citizens.”

“This is not about a BMC official or an OAS officer but a Govt officer who has been treated with such brutality,” he added.

The Collector also demanded action against the perpetrators and urged public servants to stand united in preventing such kind of inhuman behaviour against the fellow public servants. “All the perpetrators should be brought to justice and everyone should stand united in preventing such kind of inhuman behaviour against our fellow public servants. Staying silent to one injustice may bring a future injustice to your doorstep too. Let’s be unequivocal in condemning this act in the strictest possible terms,” he stated