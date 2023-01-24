TNI Morning News Headlines – January 24, 2023

➡️ 16-year-old student from Sikharpur area in Cuttack, Sambhab Mishra conferred with Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar, 2023.

➡️ Berhampur ITI unveils Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s sculpture made from Scrap.

➡️ Dharmendra Pradhan likely to fight electoral battle in 2024.

➡️ JEE Main 2023 session 1 begins today, NTA issues important notice on eligibility.

➡️ No liquor to be served in bars, restaurants on Republic Day in Delhi (January 26).

➡️ A man was arrested after misbehaves with air hostess on Delhi-Hyderabad SpiceJet flight on Monday.

➡️ Banned militant outfits ULFA-I & NSCN-K issued call for general strike on January 26, appealed people of the region to boycott Republic Day celebrations.

➡️ U.S. reacts to BBC controversy; says, US is familiar with shared democratic values with India, not documentary.

➡️ Death toll from California dance hall massacre climbs to 11.