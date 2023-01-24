TNI Morning News Headlines – January 24, 2023

➡️16-year-old student from Sikharpur area in Cuttack, Sambhab Mishra conferred with Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar, 2023.
➡️Berhampur ITI unveils Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s sculpture made from Scrap.
➡️Dharmendra Pradhan likely to fight electoral battle in 2024.
➡️JEE Main 2023 session 1 begins today, NTA issues important notice on eligibility.
➡️No liquor to be served in bars, restaurants on Republic Day in Delhi (January 26).
Related Posts
➡️A man was arrested after misbehaves with air hostess on Delhi-Hyderabad SpiceJet flight on Monday.
➡️Banned militant outfits ULFA-I & NSCN-K issued call for general strike on January 26, appealed people of the region to boycott Republic Day celebrations.
➡️U.S. reacts to BBC controversy; says, US is familiar with shared democratic values with India, not documentary.
➡️Death toll from California dance hall massacre climbs to 11.
➡️Hockey World Cup 2023: Germany book quarters berth with emphatic win over France. Korea beats Argentina in penalty shootout by 3-2.
Comments are closed.