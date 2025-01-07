TNI Morning News Headlines – January 07, 2025

➡️Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) will establish a new examination zone in Jeypore under Koraput district.
➡️Ganja worth over Rs 9 crore seized from woman passenger at Bhubaneswar Airport. The woman had arrived at the Bhubaneswar airport from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
➡️Odisha Health Department holds crucial meeting after multiple HMPV cases detected in India.
➡️Sambalpur BJP leaders’ death in ‘intentional’ accident: Dumper driver sent to 3-day police remand.
➡️Sulia Jatra kick starts in Bolangir.
➡️2 children test positive for HMPV in Maharashtra’s Nagpur, taking the total tally to 7 in India.
➡️Tamil Nadu detects two cases of Human Metapneumovirus.
➡️18-year-old girl falls into borewell in Kachchh; rescue oporation on for 2nd day to save teen who fell into borewell in Gujarat.
➡️Centre clears the appointment of judges in the High Courts of Delhi and Uttarakhand.
Related Posts
➡️Election Commission of India to announce Delhi Assembly election dates at 2 PM.
➡️Dantewada: Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai lays wreath and pays floral tribute to the 8 DRG jawans and their driver, who lost their lives after their vehicle was blown up by naxals through an IED blast, in Bijapur, yesterday.
➡️15 workers trapped in Flooded Assam Coal Mine, Indian Army and Assam Rifles joins rescue operation.
➡️Asian Games gold medallist shot putter Bahadur Singh Sagoo elected as President of the Athletics Federation of India (AFI).
➡️32 dead as 7.1 magnitude earthquake strikes Nepal-Tibet border; hit China, Taiwan, Nepal and India. Tremors felt parts of North India, including Bihar, West Bengal, Sikkim and Delhi-NCR.
➡️India logs 9.1% jump in automobile sales in 2024.
➡️Sensex jumps 422.62 points to 78,387.61 in early trade; Nifty climbs 160.2 points to 23,776.25.
➡️Rupee falls 10 paise to 85.78 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️China says at least 9 people were killed in a strong earthquake that struck the Tibet region near the Nepal border.
Comments are closed.