TNI Morning News Headlines – January 01, 2025

➡️A sea of devotees throng Puri Srimandir to seek blessings of Mahaprabhu Jagannath on the first day of the New Year, 2025.
➡️Noted sand artist Sudarshan Patnaik creates sand art of Lord Jagannath at Puri Beach, welcoming the New Year 2025.
➡️Prime accused Badal Panda arrested in assault of women over allegations of religious conversion bid in Balasore district.
➡️Tigress Zeenat finally returned to Similipal Tiger Reserve in Mayurbhanj late last night from West Bengal.
➡️Odisha will experience fall in minimum temperature by 2-4 degrees Celsius in next 48 hours: IMD.
Related Posts
➡️India’s First Glass Bridge Inaugurated In Tamil Nadu.
➡️A 24-year-old man Arshad kills mother, 4 sisters in Lucknow hotel; arrested.
➡️Pakistan begins its two-year tenure as non-permanent member of UN Security Council, gets virtual veto in sanctions committees for terrorism.
Comments are closed.