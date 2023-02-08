TNI Morning News Headlines – February 8, 2023

➡️ A young girl was tied to the pillar of a house and brutally thrashed for going to meet a male friend at Leprosy Colony under Mancheswar police limits in Bhubaneswar.

➡️ Naba Das Murder Case: Retired Orissa High Court judge Justice JP Das and DGP Sunil Bansal arrives at crime s pot.

➡️ Rupee rises 4 paise to 82.66 against US dollar in early trade.

➡️ Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Board Exams 2023: Admit cards for Class 10, 12 exams released. The Class 10, 12 board examination will begin from 15 February 2023 onwards across the country.

➡️ Pathaan makers cut ticket price of Shah Rukh Khan starrer at national chains; ticket price on weekdays will be similar to the weekend rates.

➡️ Actors Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra tie the knot in Jaisalmer, share wedding photos.

➡️ RBI hikes repo rate by 25 bps to 6.5%.

➡️ Quake death toll in Turkey, Syria crosses 8,000.