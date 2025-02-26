Mismanagement, VIP Culture spark outrage on Maha Shivaratri

TNI Bureau: On the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivaratri, mismanagement and VIP culture sparked widespread outrage in Odisha whether it’s Lingaraj Temple or Puri Lokanath Temple. Crowd mismanagement was reported due to VIP movements at Lord Lingaraj Temple, leading to hassles for the devotees. A Sevayat got injured while climbing atop the temple with Mahadeepa.

VIP passes were spotted at Lingaraj Temple, angering the general public. Deployment of bouncers at Puri Lokanath Temple, triggered controversy too. Role of Cops were under the scanner at Lingaraj Temple and Lokanath Temple.