TNI Morning News Headlines – February 25, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha CM launches Multi-Protocol Label Switching Virtual Private Networking (RD-MPLS VPN) System for the Rural Development Department.

➡️ Odisha Matric Exam 2021: Board of Secondary Education (BSE) releases practice question papers for students preparing for the Matric Exam-2021.

➡️ Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation conducts screening of travelers at Biju Patnaik International Airport in view of Second Covid 19 strain scare.

➡️ BMC commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary takes COVID 19 vaccine at Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar.

➡️ 4.32 quintals of cannabis concealed in sand-laden truck seized in Korput district; 1 held.

➡️ CBSE reduces syllabus for the social sciences exam Class 10 board exam.

➡️ Famous Joranda Mela of Mahima in Dhenkanal District begins amid strict Covid Guidelines.

India News

➡️ India reports 16,738 new COVID-19 cases, 11,799 discharges and 138 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Total case tally stands at 1,10,46,914 including 1,51,708 active cases, 1,07,38,501 cured cases & 1,56,705 deaths.

➡️ Total number of samples tested up to 24th January is 20,38,29,658 including 7,93,383 samples tested yesterday: ICMR.

➡️ Maharashtra: 229 students and 3 staffers of a hostel in Washim test positive for COVID 19.

➡️ PM Modi to inaugurate multiple developmental projects in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry today.

➡️ An earthquake of magnitude 2.4 occurred at Chamba, Himachal Pradesh at 3.55am today: National Centre for Seismology.

➡️ West Bengal: Actor Payel Sarkar joins BJP in Kolkata.

➡️ BJP national president JP Nadda launches ‘Lokkho Sonar Bangla (manifesto) in West Bengal.

➡️ Kerala: Eight SDPI workers have been arrested in connection with the killing of an RSS worker.

➡️ Sensex soars 547.38 points, currently at 51,329.07. Nifty at 15,144.15, up by 162.15 points.

World News

➡️ Global coronavirus cases top 112.5 Million mark, death toll surged to more than 2.49 million.

➡️ Joe Biden Revokes Trump ban on many Green Card applicants.

➡️ Joe Biden would not be okay if the Taliban ruled Afghanistan: White House.

➡️ Australia passes law making Facebook and Google pay for news.

➡️ Ghana is first nation in world to receive COVAX vaccines.

➡️ Sri Lanka orders 13.5 million AstraZeneca doses, likely to drop Chinese vaccines.

➡️ Canada’s parliament passes motion saying China’s treatment of Uighurs is genocide.