TNI Morning News Headlines – February 25, 2021

Odisha News
➡️ Odisha CM launches Multi-Protocol Label Switching Virtual Private Networking (RD-MPLS VPN) System for the Rural Development Department.
➡️ Odisha Matric Exam 2021: Board of Secondary Education (BSE) releases practice question papers for students preparing for the Matric Exam-2021.
➡️ Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation conducts screening of travelers at Biju Patnaik International Airport in view of Second Covid 19 strain scare.
➡️ BMC commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary takes COVID 19 vaccine at Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar.
➡️ 4.32 quintals of cannabis concealed in sand-laden truck seized in Korput district; 1 held.
➡️ CBSE reduces syllabus for the social sciences exam Class 10 board exam.
➡️ Famous Joranda Mela of Mahima in Dhenkanal District begins amid strict Covid Guidelines.
India News
➡️ India reports 16,738 new COVID-19 cases, 11,799 discharges and 138 deaths in the last 24 hours.
➡️ Total case tally stands at 1,10,46,914 including 1,51,708 active cases, 1,07,38,501 cured cases & 1,56,705 deaths.
➡️ Total number of samples tested up to 24th January is 20,38,29,658 including 7,93,383 samples tested yesterday: ICMR.
➡️ Maharashtra: 229 students and 3 staffers of a hostel in Washim test positive for COVID 19.
➡️ PM Modi to inaugurate multiple developmental projects in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry today.
➡️ An earthquake of magnitude 2.4 occurred at Chamba, Himachal Pradesh at 3.55am today: National Centre for Seismology.
➡️ West Bengal: Actor Payel Sarkar joins BJP in Kolkata.
➡️ BJP national president JP Nadda launches ‘Lokkho Sonar Bangla (manifesto) in West Bengal.
➡️ Kerala: Eight SDPI workers have been arrested in connection with the killing of an RSS worker.
➡️ Sensex soars 547.38 points, currently at 51,329.07. Nifty at 15,144.15, up by 162.15 points.
World News
➡️ Global coronavirus cases top 112.5 Million mark, death toll surged to more than 2.49 million.
➡️ Joe Biden Revokes Trump ban on many Green Card applicants.
➡️ Joe Biden would not be okay if the Taliban ruled Afghanistan: White House.
➡️ Australia passes law making Facebook and Google pay for news.
➡️ Ghana is first nation in world to receive COVAX vaccines.
➡️ Sri Lanka orders 13.5 million AstraZeneca doses, likely to drop Chinese vaccines.
➡️ Canada’s parliament passes motion saying China’s treatment of Uighurs is genocide.
Comments are closed.