TNI Morning News Headlines – February 11, 2025

➡️Odisha plans to build sports complexes in all blocks: Odisha Sports & Youth Services Minister Suryabanshi Suraj.
➡️World-famous Joranda Magha Mela kickstarts in Dhenkanal today.
➡️Bhubaneswar: Three killed in a collision between a bike and car near Tankapani Sai Temple.
➡️Minor tribal minor girl gang-raped in Biriguda village under Laxmipur tehsil of Koraput district, 4 detained.
➡️NGT issues notice to Odisha Government, state pollution control board over environmental violations by companies.
➡️PM Modi meets French President Emmanuel Macron ahead of AI Summit in Paris; attends dinner hosted by Macron at Elysee Palace.
➡️Chhattisgarh: 31 Naxalites were killed in an encounter between security forces and Naxalites, yesterday. 2 jawans also lost their lives in the encounter.
➡️Voting begins for Chhattisgarh urban body polls.
➡️Four militants arrested from Imphal West, Tengnoupal districts.
➡️Kerala Cabinet approves draft bill for establishment of private universities.
➡️Maha Kumbh 2025: More than 43 crore people have taken a holy dip so far at the Ghats of Triveni Sangam.
➡️Chhattisgarh ATS along with Raipur Police arrest 3 Bangladeshis from Mumbai.
➡️Rupee rises 10 paise to 87.35 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️Hamas postpones release of Israeli hostages over ‘ceasefire violations’.
