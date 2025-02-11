22-carat Gold prices cross Rs 80,000 mark

TNI Bureau: In the retail market, Gold prices touched an all-time high, with 22-carat Gold price crossed Rs 80,000 mark.

The 22-carat Gold price today is Rs 80,600 per 10 grams, up by Rs 800 while the 24-carat Gold price is Rs 87,930 per 10 grams, up by Rs 870.

Global demand for Gold, currency variations, interest rates are playing pivotal role in fluctuation of prices.

Buyers are advised to check the latest Gold prices in their cities before purchasing as prices fluctuate daily.