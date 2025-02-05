TNI Morning News Headlines – February 05, 2025

➡️Odisha Government assigned 30 senior IAS officers to undertake district visit.
➡️Senior IAS officers will tour at least two days to their allotted district once in two months.
➡️Electricity theft in Odisha: Odisha Energy Department has decided to provide police protection to DISCOM personnel during dehooking.
➡️Orissa High Court orders OPSC to pay Rs 1 lakh compensation for haphazard scrutiny of answer sheet of Odisha Judicial Service (OJS) Examination-2022.
➡️Rourkela: Three wagons of a goods train derail near Malgodown slum; details awaited.
➡️The offline sale of tickets for the India-England ODI will start today.
➡️Voting for the Delhi Assembly Elections is underway. 8.1% voter turnout recorded till 9AM.
➡️Public holiday declared in Delhi on voting day for all government offices, local and autonomous bodies, and public sectors.
➡️Delhi Election 2025: President Droupadi Murmu, ieutenant Governor of Delhi, Vinai Kumar Saxena, cast vote.
➡️Maha Kumbh 2025: More than 38.29 crore people have taken a holy dip till 4th February.
➡️Voting for Ayodhya’s Milkipur and Tamil Nadu’s Erode by-elections begins, counting of votes will be on February 8.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take a holy dip at Prayagraj Maha Kumbh today.
➡️US plane carrying 205 deported Indians to land in Amritsar in afternoon.
➡️Rupee falls 6 paise to 87.13 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️Sensex climbs 151.6 points to 78,735.41 in early trade; Nifty up 68.05 points to 23,807.30.
➡️Rahul Dravid escapes unhurt after goods-laden auto hits his car in Bengaluru.
➡️Sweden’s worst mass shooting in history kills 11 people at school.
➡️Donald Trump declares US will ‘take over’ Gaza Strip.
➡️Arab nations reject Trump’s suggestion to relocate Palestinians from Gaza to Egypt and Jordan.
➡️China counters Donald Trump, imposes 15% Tariff on Coal, Gas imports from US.
