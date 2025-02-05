Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty Ends In Red

The benchmark stock market indices ended the trading session in red as the decline in consumer stocks overpowered gains in energy stocks.

The S&P BSE Sensex was down 312.53 points to 78,271.28 at the closing bell, while the NSE Nifty50 settled 42.95 points lower at 23,696.30.

Some of the top losers on the Nifty50 were Asian Paints, Nestle India, Britannia, Tata Consumer Products and HUL. On the other hand, the top gainers were Hindalco, ITC Hotels, ONGC, Apollo Hospitals and BPCL.