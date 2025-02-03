TNI Morning News Headlines – February 03, 2025

➡️Odisha sees unusual temperature rise in February. Balangir records 36.7°C, State’s highest this year.
➡️Preparation for construction of chariots for this year’s Ratha Jatra at Puri began on the occasion of Basant Panchami yesterday.
➡️Income Tax department will investigate the source of the seized cash of Rs 3.51 Crore.
➡️Preparations are in full swing as Khandagiri Mela is set to begin on the 4 February.
➡️Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Prayagraj: Sadhus of various Akharas take holy dip (3rd Amrit Snan) as part of the Amrit Snan on the occasion of Basant Panchami.
➡️Maha Kumbh: Flower petals showered on saints and devotees as more than 6.22 million devotees take holy dip in the Triveni Sangam on Basant Panchami.
➡️ISRO’s NVS-02 satellite, launched on January 29 aboard GSLV-Mk 2, failed to reach its desired orbit due to thruster issues.
➡️Delhi polls: Election Commission bans exit polls on February 5.
➡️JMM passes resolution rejecting CAA, UCC, NRC in Jharkhand.
➡️Sensex tumbles 731.91 points to 76,774.05 in early trade; Nifty slumps 243 points to 23,239.15.
➡️Rupee slumps 54 paise to all-time low of 87.16 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️India thrashed England by 150 runs in the fifth and final match to seal a 4-1 triumph in the 5-match series on Sunday. Abhishek Sharma scored 135.
➡️Praggnanandhaa beats Gukesh in tiebreaker to clinch Tata Chess title.
➡️Indian-American musician Chandrika Tandon wins Grammy for her album ‘Triveni’.
➡️Canada announces $155B tariff package in response to unjustified U.S. tariffs.
➡️2 Indian students killed, 2 injured in Ireland car crash.
➡️US President Donald Trump accuses South Africa of ‘Human Rights Violations’; suspends Aid, demands probe.
