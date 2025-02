Abhishek Sharma hit 135 off 54 balls with 7 boundaries and 13 sixes to power India to a massive 150-run win over England in the 5th T20I. India clinched the series 4-1. Varun Chakravarthy was declared Player of the Series.

Abhishek’s 135 was the highest individual score for India in the T20Is. He also broke the record for highest number of sixes by any Indian Batsman in T20Is. India 247/9 prevailed upon England 97/10 (Salt 55) to complete the dominance in T20I series.