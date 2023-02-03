TNI Morning News Headlines – February 3, 2023

By Sagarika Satapathy
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurated Mass Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) Training Programme at Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar.
➡️Naba Das murder case: Crime Branch team questions two bus employees at Berhampur bus stand who used to deliver medicines to Gopal Das.
 
➡️Engine of Air India Express flight en-route to Calicut from Abu Dhabi with 184 passengers on board catches fire. Plane returned to Abu Dhabi and landed safely.
 
➡️Gram Nyayalaya inaugurated at Korukunda in Malkangiri district.
 
➡️AIIMS-Bhubaneswar Radiation Oncology Department HoD Prof (Dr.) Dillip Kumar Parida assigned the additional charge of Medical Superintendent of the institute.
 
➡️Kerala State Budget 2023-24 presented by Finance Minister K. N. Balagopal in the State assembly. Rs 1000 crore allocated for Make in Kerala.
 
➡️Pakistan drone shot down by BSF along Punjab border. Packet containing suspected contraband recovered.
 
➡️Dadasaheb Phalke awardee, legendary Telugu Director K. Vishwanath passes away. He was 92.
 
➡️Four Indian-American lawmakers (Raja Krishnamoorthi, Pramila Jayapal, Ami Bera and Ro Khanna) appointed as members of key US House Committees.
 
➡️US tracks Chinese spy balloon sailing across ‘collecting sensitive information’.
 
➡️US, Philippines to set up 4 new bases against China.
