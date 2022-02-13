TNI Morning News Headlines – February 13, 2022
Odisha News
➡️ Odisha reports 1148 COVID-19 cases on Sunday including 669 quarantine and 479 local contact cases.
➡️ Khordha reported 153 new Covid cases followed by Sundargarh 127 in the last 24 hours.
➡️ Odisha reports 244 Covid cases in 0-18 years of age group.
➡️ Odisha reports 22 more deaths, including 8 from Balasore & 4 from Sundergarh; death toll mounts to 8,884.
➡️ Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) issues notice on Main Written Examination For Food Safety Officer-2020 which will be held through Computer Based Recruitment Examination (CBRE) mode at different centres in Cuttack and Khordha district on February 25, 2022.
➡️ 4 dead, 4 critical after car hits truck in Phulbani.
➡️ Murder at Chaitanya Gosein Mutt in Gondia of Dhenkanal district: Mutt Mahant Dasrath arrested for killing youth in fit of rage.
➡️ Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art on World Radio Day at Puri beach today.
India News
➡️ Countdown for launch of India’s ‘eye in the sky’ satellite begins; which is scheduled to blast off from the first launch pad at India’s rocket port in Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh at 5.59 a.m. on Monday.
➡️ India reports 44,877 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours; Active case tally stands at 5,37,045, daily positivity rate at 3.17%.
➡️ Chhattisgarh: Tributes paid to Assistant Commandant Shanti Bhushan Tirki of CRPF who lost his life in an encounter with Naxals yesterday in Bijapur district.
➡️ February 13 is celebrated as National Women’s Day to mark the birth anniversary of poet and activist Sarojini Naidu.
➡️ Tamil Nadu Government allows primary schools, playschools to open from February 16.
➡️ Poll parties brave severe weather conditions to reach designated polling stations ahead of February 14 Assembly elections in Uttarakhand.
➡️ CBI books ABG Shipyard in Rs 22,842 crore bank fraud.
➡️ NCB seizes Drugs worth Rs 2,000 Crore off Gujarat Coast.
World News
➡️ Global Covid caseload surpassed 410 million.
➡️ Canada’s Ontario province declares state of emergency.
➡️ US warns India against China’s aggression, vows to work together.
➡️ Afghans protest US order to give $3.5 bn to 9/11 victims.
➡️ US removes 150 army trainers from Ukraine as Russian invasion threat looms.
