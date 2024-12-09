TNI Morning News Headlines – December 9, 2024

➡️Brown sugar worth Rs 2 crore seized from Balasore town.
➡️The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) is likely to start repair work for Puri Jagannath temple’s ‘Ratna Bhandar’ from December 16: Reports.
➡️Odisha Assembly resumed on Monday following a day’s break.
➡️Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi will attend the upcoming Dhanu Jatra at Bargarh scheduled to begin on January 3, 2025.
➡️First phase of the Maa Samaleswari Temple Development Project in Sambalpur, has been successfully completed.
➡️More than 40 schools in Delhi, including DPS RK Puram, Mother Mary’s School in Mayur Vihar and GD Goenka School in Paschim Vihar, received bomb threats via email; students, staff evacuated.
➡️PM Modi to inaugurate Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit in Jaipur on Monday.
➡️Security hightened in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla after a suspicious bag was found.
➡️Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole urged the Supreme Court and the Election Commission to consider ‘public demand’ for ballot paper voting.
➡️Indian Constitution unveiled in Maithili and Sanskrit; to be available in all scheduled languages by March 2025.
➡️Farmers continue to protest over their various demands at Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border.
➡️Wishes pour in as Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi turns 78.
➡️Sensex rises 60.88 points to 81,770 in early trade; Nifty advances 23.10 points to 24,700.90.
➡️Rupee falls 5 paise to 84.71 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️Asia’s first dental museum, located in Vadodara has earned a place in the Guinness Book of World Records.
➡️Israel Defence Forces (IDF) troops seized a Syrian army outpost at the summit of Mount Hermon in the Golan Heights.
➡️28 killed, 37 injured in bombardment of fuel station in Sudan’s capital Khartoum.
