TNI Morning News Headlines – December 3, 2024

➡️President Droupadi Murmu will be in Odisha for five-day visit today. On December 4, the President will witness the Navy Day celebration and operational demonstration at the Blue Flag Beach in Puri.
➡️NIA may probe Khalistani terrorist threat during DGP-IGP Conference in Bhubaneswar.
➡️LAccMI bus hangs from flyover following collision with walls of a flyover near Fakir Mohan Square in Balasore; no passengers were on board.
➡️Light to moderate rain is likely to lash several districts in Odisha till December 6, 2024.
➡️Jammu & Kashmir: One terrorist killed in an encounter with security forces in Dachigam forest.
➡️Preparations underway at Azad Maidan in Mumbai for Maharashtra Chief Minister’s oath-taking ceremony, scheduled to take place on 5th December.
➡️Cyclone Fengal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi called up Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin regarding the situation relating to floods in the State.
➡️Cyclone Fengal: CM Stalin announces Rs 5 lakhs ex-gratia for 7 killed in landslide. Five children and a couple were recovered 20 hours after being buried under a landslide.
➡️PM Modi to dedicate implementation of criminal laws to nation in Chandigarh today.
➡️Opposition MPs stage protest over Adani issue inside Parliament premises in Delhi.
Related Posts
➡️US top diplomat Donald Lu embarks on 7-day visit to India, Sri Lanka and Nepal.
➡️Asia’s first water transport service, “Uber Shikara”, is now available in J&K’s picturesque Dal Lake.
➡️Hotels, restaurants in Tripura announce they won’t serve Bangladeshis.
➡️Protesting farmers continue their dharna at the Delhi-Noida border.
➡️Sensex climbs 300.98 points to 80,549.06 in early trade; Nifty up 101.85 points to 24,377.90.
➡️Rupee falls 4 paise to all-time low of 84.76 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️Ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon which was agreed upon on November 27, violated.
➡️33 Israeli hostages killed due to Israeli operations in Gaza.
➡️A petition filed in the Bangladesh High Court calls for a ban on Indian TV channels over cultural concerns.
Comments are closed.