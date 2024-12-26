TNI Morning News Headlines – December 26, 2024

➡️Odisha Government to return the money to depositors who lost their savings after Urban Cooperative Bank, Bhubaneswar shut operations in 2015: CM Mohan Majhi.
➡️Orissa High Court directs Odisha Government to grant pension with arrears to Chakradhar Pradhan, a 100-year-old freedom fighter from Mayurbhanj.
➡️Vigilance sleuths conducted simultaneous raids on 8 locations associated with Surendra Kumar Tanti, an ARI posted at Borigumma Tehsil of Koraput district.
➡️Light rainfall likely in several places in Odisha today; dry weather from tomorrow.
➡️Puri Srimandir Ratna Bhandar repair work halted till January 2 in view of year-end devotee rush.
➡️India to drive global oil demand growth till 2035: IEA Report.
➡️18 trains to Delhi from various parts of the country are running late due to dense fog conditions.
➡️Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh: Drone visuals of the preparations underway for the Maha Kumbh 2025.
➡️Rajasthan: Efforts continue to rescue a three-year-old girl who fell into a 150 feet deep borewell in Kotputli-Behror.
➡️Sensex jumps 425.5 points to 78,898.37 in early trade; Nifty surges 123.85 points to 23,851.50.
➡️Rupee falls 9 paise to hit all-time low of 85.24 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️Legendary Malayalam Author, Screenplay Writer and Film Director, Jnanpith Award winner M.T. Vasudevan Nair, passes away at the age of 91.
➡️22 Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes across Gaza.
➡️Australia reach 176/2 at tea on day one of fourth Test against India.
