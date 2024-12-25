TNI Morning News Headlines – December 25, 2024

➡️Kalahandi University Vice Chancellor Sanjay Satapathy passes away while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar.
➡️Chilly weather, rainfall hit normal life in Odisha due to a well-marked low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal. IMD predicted light rain in several parts of Odisha for next 24 hours.
➡️Puri Srimandir Ratna Bhandar repair work halted till January 2 in view of huge footfall of devotees.
➡️Indian Oil Corp to invest Rs 61,000 crore for naphtha cracker project in Odisha.
➡️Eminent sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik set a world record by creating a sand art of Santa Claus at Puri Beach on Christmas eve. The 160 ft long and 100 ft wide sand art of Santa Claus was made using 550 kg chocolates.
➡️Stray dogs maul 6-year-old girl to death in Phupgaon village under Borigumma region of Koraput district.
➡️Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays floral tribute to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee at the ‘Sadaiv Atal’ memorial on his 100th birth anniversary.
➡️PM Modi to inaugurate Rs 49,000 crore Ken-Betwa project today.
➡️20 trains to Delhi from various parts of the country are running late due to dense fog conditions.
➡️Delhi Airport issues advisory regarding flights that are not CAT III compliant may get affected.
➡️J&K Police intensify crackdown on drug peddling; 94 cases registered, properties worth Rs 4.5 crore seized.
➡️Cities across India celebrate Christmas with lights, prayers, and festivities.
➡️Pakistani airstrikes in Afghanistan’s Paktika province kill at least 15.
