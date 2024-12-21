TNI Morning News Headlines – December 21, 2024

➡️Odisha continues to witness rainfall activities as well-marked low pressure over Bay of Bengal intensifies into depression; IMD issues heavy rainfall alert for Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Ganjam and Gajapati today.
➡️Design of Srimandir Parikrama Project in Puri is set for modification, mandaps for ‘Ghruta Jangya’, ‘Anna Jangya’ and ‘Gyana Jangya’ are in its existing plan: Puri Gajapati Dibyasingh Deb.
➡️Odisha seeks special package from Centre to develop tourism sector.
➡️Business Conclave 2024 begins in Rourkela; over 100 executives from small and large enterprises from Sundargarh district participate.
➡️Tigress Zeenat, which had strayed into a forest in Jharkhand from Similipal, has entered West Bengal.
➡️Death toll at the Ajmer Highway in Jaipur LPG tanker blast rises to 14; at least 33 others were wounded.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi emplanes on a 2-day visit to Kuwait.
➡️Kerala: Thousands of devotees of Lord Ayyappa throng Sabarimala temple in Pathanamthitta district.
➡️Last rites of Om Prakash Chautala will be held with full State honours today.
➡️Polling for election to five Municipal Corporations and 44 municipal councils and nagar panchayats are underway in Punjab with tight security.
➡️India signs USD 350 million loan agreement with ADB to expand manufacturing sector.
➡️An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.8 on the Richter Scale hit Nepal.
➡️Rwanda announced end of the Marburg virus disease outbreak,
➡️Idols in three Hindu temples vandalised in Bangladesh.
➡️Ex-IMF chief Rodrigo Rato was found guilty of tax fraud, money laundering, and corruption.
➡️Car rams through Germany Christmas market killing 2, injuring 60.
