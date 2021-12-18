TNI Morning News Headlines – December 18, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 169 COVID-19 cases on Saturday including 97 quarantine and 72 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reported 88 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Cold wave grips Odisha; Daringbadi coldest at 6.5 degree Celsius.

➡️ Two minor brothers critical as mobile phone battery explodes at Dhobasila village in Balasore.

➡️ Odisha Government closes proceeding against IPS officer Satish Gajabhiye in 2015 in connection with a controversy over payment of reward money for anti-Naxal operation.

India News

➡️ India reports 7,145 new COVID-19 cases & 289 deaths in last 24 hours.

➡️ 1,36,66,05,173 vaccine doses administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

➡️ Active COVID-19 cases in India decline to 84,565 (lowest in 569 days).

➡️ 16 students of a school in Navi Mumbai corona infected.

➡️ 4 new cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus confirmed in Kerala; tally in state rises to 5.

➡️ Over 100 Omicron cases in India, Centre warns to avoid unnecessary travel, crowds.

➡️ ‘If India sees UK-like Covid spike, there will be 14 lakh cases daily’: Niti Aayog member Dr VK Paul.

➡️ 2 women naxals killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada.

➡️ Income Tax Raids at the house of Akhilesh Yadav’s close Friend Jainendra Yadav, Manoj Yadav & Samajwadi Party Spokesperson & Party’s National Secretary Rajiv Rai as well as Akhilesh’s PA Neetu Yadav.

➡️ Telangana: Combined Graduation Parade (CGP), Autumn Term 2021 underway at Air Force Academy, Dundigal.

➡️ Farmer leader Gurnam Singh Charuni to launch a new political party today in Chandigarh.

➡️ Madhya Pradesh Energy Minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar cleaned the toilet of a govt school in Gwalior.

World News

➡️ Amazon fined Rs 202 cr for contraventions in India

➡️ Closing Schools Should Be Last Resort In Omicron Fight: Unicef

➡️ Sputnik V COVID vaccine effective against Omicron variant: Study.