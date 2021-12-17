TNI Evening News Headlines – December 17, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 76 more COVID positive cases & 95 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 58 local contact cases and 18 quarantine cases.

➡️ 222 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1042224.

➡️ 101 acre Ganja plants worth over Rs 20 crore destroyed in Gajapati District.

➡️ 24 MTPA Integrated Steel Plant to be set up in Mahakalpara Block of Kendrapara district at an investment INR 1,02,275 crore.

➡️ Orissa High Court rejects former BJD MLA Pravat Tripathy’s petition to quash CBI FIR.

➡️ Artha Tatwa chit fund scam: Orissa HC grants conditional bail to AT chief Pradeep Sethi in ED case.

➡️ Non-Bailable warrant issued against woman IIC of a police station in Bargarh district.

➡️ Odisha Computer Application Centre (OCAC) to fill several vacancies on contractual basis.

India News

➡️ India reports 101 Omicron cases in 11 States.

➡️ Maharashtra reports 8 new Omicron patients, tally rises to 48 in the State.

➡️ No evidence that vaccines are ineffective against Omicron: Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry.

➡️ Indian Covid Vaccine Covovax receives emergency approval: WHO.

➡️ Punjab polls: Amarinder Singh, BJP announce alliance for assembly elections.

➡️ All schools in Delhi to resume offline classes for Class-VI onwards from December 18.

➡️ Indians credit card users spent more than Rs 39,000 crore on digital payments in 2021: Report.

➡️ Advance Tax collections for the year 2021-22 (till 3rd installment) stand at Rs 4,59,917.10 crores as on 16th December which shows a growth of approximately 53.50%: Ministry of Finance.

➡️ The Competition Commission of India (CCI) suspends its approval given for Amazon-Future Coupons deal; imposes Rs 202 cr penalty on Amazon for certain contraventions.

➡️ India beat Pakistan 3-1 in Asian Champions Trophy 2021.

World News

➡️ Laughing banned for 10 days in North Korea to mark the 10th death anniversary of former Supreme Leader Kim Jong Il on December 17.

➡️ Miss World 2021 temporarily postponed as several contestants test Covid positive. The finale was slated to take place in Puerto Rico on Thursday.

➡️ US builds new software tool to predict actions that could draw China’s ire.