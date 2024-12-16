TNI Morning News Headlines – December 16, 2024

➡️Transport Minister Bibhuti Bhushan Jena revealed in Odisha Assembly that road accidents claim 15 lives per day.
➡️Cold wave grips Odisha; IMD issues yellow warning for several districts; severe cold wave conditions for Jharsuguda, Sundargarh and Angul. Rourkela recorded 5.7 degree C, becoming the coldest place in the State. Bhubaneswar registered 10.9 Degree Celsius.
➡️4 duplex homes in City Home Duplex under Pahala police limits looted in one night. Rs 20 lakh in cash and jewellery were stolen.
➡️BJD denies signing ‘no-confidence motion’ against Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar.
➡️Zakir Hussain’s family confirms Tabla maestro’s demise through their PR, Jon Bleicher. He was 73.
➡️Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake receives ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan. This is Sri Lankan President’s first State visit to India.
➡️President Droupadi Murmu, PM Modi pay tributes to soldiers on Vijay Diwas. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lays wreath at the National War Memorial, on the occasion of Vijay Diwas.
➡️India, Bangladesh 1971 war veterans’ exchange visit to mark Vijay Diwas.
➡️Uttar Pradesh: The city of Prayagraj will host Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 from 13th January to 26th February.
➡️India’s fiscal deficit will be 4.8 pc in FY25, below budget estimate of 4.9 pc: CareEdge Ratings.
➡️Rupee falls 3 paise to 84.83 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️Border Gavaskar Trophy, Day 3 of the 3rd test: Australia bowled out at the score of 445 in the first innings. India (48/4) lose Rishabh Pant as rain halts play once again.
➡️Hundreds feared dead as Cyclone Chido devastates France’s Mayotte island.
