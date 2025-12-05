Several Odisha Govt Departments spend HUGE on Social Media without Results

TNI Bureau: In the State Assembly, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi responded to a question raised by Jharsuguda MLA Tankadhar Tripathy regarding social media management by government departments.

The Chief Minister informed that there is no single guideline or uniform rule for social media use across departments. Each department uses social media based on its own needs, publicity work, and capacity.

He also stated that in some cases, departments have hired private agencies for social media management, analysis, and technical support. Such engagements are made as per the financial provisions of the respective departments.

Shri Majhi further revealed that a total of ₹4,95,60,000 has been spent by all departments combined for social media management. However, it has been observed that several departments spent large amounts without achieving satisfactory results.

A report on social media management expenses across various government departments shows that only a few departments hired private agencies, while many relied on their own staff or did not engage any agency at all.

1. Panchayati Raj & Drinking Water

Agency: M/S CSM Technologies Ltd

Amount: Rs 26,55,000/-

2. Cooperation

Agency: M/S Oasys Tech Solutions Pvt. Ltd

Amount: Rs 53,10,000/-

3. Health & Family Welfare

Agency: M/S CSM Technologies Ltd

Amount: Rs 26,55,000/-

4. ST & SC Development Department

Agency: Oriental Security Services Pvt. Ltd

Amount: Rs 17,46,624/-

5. Housing & Urban Development

Agency: M/s Ommcom Media Pvt. Ltd

Amount: Rs 49,56,000/-

The issue has sparked concern over accountability and the effective use of public funds.