TNI Morning News Headlines – August 29, 2024

➡️CM Mohan Majhi lashes out at West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee over ‘Odisha will burn’ remark.
➡️Bonda boy from Malkangiri district, Mangala Muduli clears NEET 2024 in first attempt.
➡️Odisha Home Department directs suspended IPS officer Rajesh Pandit to submit his written statement of defence within 30 days.
➡️4-year-old girl raped by neighbour in Bhubaneswar on the pretext of giving chocolates.
➡️A fresh low-pressure area forms over the East central and adjoining North Bay of Bengal; IMD issued yellow warning for districts like Sundargarh, Sonepur, Boudh, Jharsuguda and Nuapada.
➡️3 terrorists killed in 2 encounters in J&K’s Kupwara district.
➡️Government of India launch a pollution control vessel for the Indian Coast Guard at Goa.
➡️Heavy rain causes traffic jams in parts of Delhi, Gujarat.
➡️Chief Justice DY Chandrachud inaugurates Bank of Maharashtra branch in Supreme Court premises.
➡️US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping plan to hold talks soon, says White House.
