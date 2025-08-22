TNI Morning News Headlines – August 22, 2025

📌Odisha Government has decided to merge Board of Secondary Education (BSE) and the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) into one single board to develop SCERT on NCERT lines.
📌Odisha Government to recruit 44,433 teachers in 3 years.
📌12 hours bandh in Borigumma, 6 hours bandh in Begunia over NAC recognition row.
📌Puri Police launches action against illegal tour operators and travel agencies.
📌Cuttack City Hospital official Kishore Kumar Sahani, under Vigilance lens for Rs 1.24 Cr misappropriation.
📌Stray dogs in Delhi NCR matter: Supreme Court orders release back of stray dogs to the same area after sterilisation and immunisation, except those infected with rabies or exhibiting aggressive behaviour.
📌PM to visit West Bengal today, unveil Rs 5,200 Cr projects including three crucial metro stretches, address rally.
📌Rahul Gandhi arrives in Jamalpur, Bihar on sixth day of ‘Voter Adhikaar Yatra’.
📌Bihar SIR: ECI files affidavit in Supreme Court, saying that list of 65 lakh dropped voters published on official sites.
📌Government of India issues Gazette Notification extending privileges and immunities to the International Big Cat Alliance.
📌ChatGPT maker OpenAI confirms plans to open 1st India office
📌Sensex declines 262.05 points to 81,738.66 in early trade; Nifty drops 81.55 points to 25,002.20.
📌Rupee declines 8 paise to 87.33 against US dollar in early trade.
📌US: Illegal immigrant Harjinder Singh arrives in Florida to face charges on reckless driving that killed 3.
📌US court throws out 500 million USD penalty against US President Donald Trump in a civil fraud case.
📌A strong earthquake of magnitude 7.4 hit the Drake Passage.
