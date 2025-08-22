SC allows Stray Dogs to be released after Vaccination; Says No to Public Feeding

TNI Bureau: The Supreme Court on Friday modified direction for rounding up all stray and moving stray dogs to animal shelters.

A three-judge special bench directed municipal authorities to round up dogs, sterilise, vaccinate and release them back to the place where they were picked up.

The Apex Court also directed municipal authorities to create dedicated feeding spots for stray dogs. The bench made it clear that feeding of stray dogs shall not be permitted on the streets.

Earlier, Dog lovers staged a dharna and protest to raise their voice to ‘Save Delhi NCR dogs’ following the order by the Supreme Court directing authorities to relocate stray dogs from streets to shelters.