TNI Morning News Headlines – August 16, 2025

📌Nanda Utsav to be celebrated at Puri Srimandir today.
📌‘Illegal blasting’ reported in Maoist-hit Tulasi hills of Malkangiri.
📌Seven Primary Agriculture Cooperative Societies (PACS) secretaries from Sonepur and Boudh districts ‘skip duty’ for foreign trip; 3 suspended.
📌60 dead, over 100 injured; rescue operations continue for third day in J&K’s Kishtwar.
📌Devotees of Lord Krishna gather at Mathura’s Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Temple to celebrate Krishna Janmashtami.
📌President Droupadi Murmu, PM Modi and other senior leaders paid homage to former Prime Minister of India, Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary at his Samadhi ‘Sadaiv Atal’ in New Delhi.
📌Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla to reach India tomorrow.
📌Bihar CM Nitish Kumar announces ‘special economic packages’ for investors to promote investments in Bihar.
📌Former Australian captain and coach Bob Simpson passes away at 89.
📌United States: Indian flag was raised on top of the Space Needle today in honour of India’s 79th Independence Day celebrations.
📌‘No Deal’ at Alaska; Trump and Putin meet and leave. Uncertainty looms large on the fate of Russia-Ukraine War.
📌Ukrainian President Zelenskyy expressed hope for India’s contribution to ending the Russia-Ukraine war.
